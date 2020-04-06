DANVILLE — Three defendants were sentenced for driving while under the influence charges during conference calls conducted by Judge Gary Norton.
Norton was in a Columbia County courtroom Monday communicating with attorneys and defendants by phone in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three were first-time DUI offenders within 10 years.
William B. Fisher, 38, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to general impairment following a one-vehicle crash Oct. 8 at PPL and Preserve roads.
Tpr. Jared Mowen said he saw Fisher scream at first responders, wave his arms around and act belligerent.
When Mowen interviewed him, he said Fisher was insulting, belligerent and indicated he believed he could beat Mowen up. Mowen said Fisher's eyes were glassy and bloodshot and he was slurring his speech. Police said he refused to do field sobriety tests because he believed the trooper couldn't control the scene since people were looking at him.
Fisher told Norton he was sorry to a lot of people for what he did.
Norton sentenced him to pay a $300 fine, serve six months probation, attend a highway safety course, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and complete 20 hours of community service.
Woman confined to home, fined
Sara Ann Howsare pleaded guilty to a high impairment rate of 0.16 percent of her blood alcohol level from September.
She apologized for the incident saying it occurred in a Danville parking lot and she didn't try to jeopardize or hurt anyone since she has worked in health care for 24 years. She said her intention wasn't to be on the highway.
In a desire to reduce the prison population due to the virus, Norton ordered her to serve three days of home confinement starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday. He also fined her $1,000, placed her on a concurrent six months' probation, told her to enroll in a highway safety course, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and complete 20 hours of community service.
"It's ironic, you're suppposed to stay home anway. Don't leave the house at all," he told her.
Man pleads guilty to general impairment
Kevin M. Pursel, 63, of the Danville area, pleaded guilty to general impairment from Sept. 30 in Mahoning Township.
Norron sentenced him to pay a $300 fine, placed him on probation for six months, told him to enroll in a highway safety course, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and complete 20 hours of community service.
A township officer stopped him for having a malfunctioning license plate light on Montour Boulevard.
After he stopped Pursel, Officer Garon Fenstermaker said Pursel searched for his driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. Fenstermaker said Pursel was lethargic and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Pursel continued to search for the requested documents and said he was looking for his insurance card. Fenstermaker said he provided that, but he needed his registration.