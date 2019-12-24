Frosty Valley Resort is just a step away from building 20 cottages and a community building near its rustic barn venue, a popular site for wedding receptions.
The Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board decided a week ago to waive the size requirement for the cottages — if township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn decides they are a permitted use. Early in the hearing held last Thursday, VonBlohn essentially said just that. He testified the resort is zoned recreation open space where cabins, or cottages, are a permitted public use, and the community building is a permitted accessory use. VonBlohn then had to leave the hearing due to a prior commitment at the Danville American Legion, which is why he couldn't issue a ruling on the spot.
The resort owner wants to build cottages 416 square feet each, instead of 600 square feet, the required minimum size for single-family dwellings in the township. The board added the stipulation of the zoning officer's ruling because a neighbor of the resort questioned interpretation of the ordinance.
“These are not cabins, this is commercial lodging,” Katie Friscia said during the public comment period.
Friscia, who said she used to work as an attorney, said she read the ordinance and it describes the size requirement for single-family residences, but the cabins essentially are a hotel.
“This is a different use,” she said.
Friscia has a stake in whether the cottages are built, because she already is frustrated, she said, by the loud music coming from The Barn venue, near where the cottages would be built, and the lack of response she received when she tried to get the venue to turn down the music.
She is not looking forward to “drunk people” partying beyond the wedding festivities and into the night if they are staying over in cottages. She said, too, golfers in golf carts have chased deer into her yard.
It couldn't have been good news to Friscia to hear Dave Klingerman, executive vice president of Frosty Valley owner Liberty Group, say the resort expects to have 30 weddings this year.
Klingerman did say, though, the resort operators want to keep the venue close to The Barn and away from neighbors so they would not be affected.
According to zoning board member Michael Styer, Google Earth shows the distance between the last cabin and the property line of the closest house to be 269 feet.
Obviously, there already is an effect on the neighborhood. To see it from Friscia's point of view, adding more revelers, many of whom may continue the party into the night, would not help matters.
We wrote here two weeks ago how the improvements Liberty Group has and will make to the property since rescuing it from financial collapse two years ago are a benefit to the owner and the local economy. We also wrote that as long as the company follows environmental regulations and building codes, it should be granted the approvals needed to further enhance the growing resort.
We'd like to add being a good neighbor.
How difficult would it be for the resort owner to meet with neighbors and talk about their concerns over a cup of coffee? Perhaps they could find solutions that would not only help the company thrive, but keep the peace in the neighborhood.