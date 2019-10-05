1. It's scary, but in a good way. The Lewisburg Area Key Club is having its first Halloween Hall from 5 to 9 tonight at the Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road. Anyone can play yard games for 25 cents, or go through the scary haunted hallway for $5. A percentage of the profits will be donated to UNICEF for its Trick or Treat initiative.
2. Another good cause is libraries, and the 14th annual Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art will provide a boost to that cause. It's from 5:30 to 8 this evening at Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyards. The theme is “Once Upon a Time” and it will feature jewelry by local artist Cheri DeSiena, which will be on display and available for purchase. Tickets are $40 each and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of Shade Mountain wine or Que Brew craft beer. Tickets can be purchased at all branches of Snyder County Libraries, at Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards and at the door.
3. Keystone Fish & Game Association in Irish Valley will honor veterans on Sunday with an open house. The benefit begins at 9 a.m. and includes: $5 rounds of trap, $5 .22lr steel challenge (rifle and/or pistol at 7-25 yds.), cowboy action shooting demonstrations, display of black powder through current firearms and a silent auction drawing at 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Northumberland County Veterans Emergency Fund. For info and directions, www.keystonefishandgameclub.com
4. The Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday Program of Words and Music from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland. The program will feature guest poet Linda Godfrey and music by Larry Lawson. For more information, call 570-473-1688 or visit www.priestleychapel.org.
5. Take a walk on the wild side on Sunday with a "Walk in Penn's Woods." The Pennsylvania Department of Forestry, Penn State Extension, and other Penn's Woods stakeholders will sponsor hikes in counties throughout the state. The walk will be held at Dale's Ridge Trail from 1 to 3 p.m. People-friendly pets on leashes are allowed. Owners must clean up after their pets. For hikes in other counties on this date: https://sites.psu.edu/walkinpennswoods/where-are-the-walks-happening/.