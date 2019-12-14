1. The Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall in Washingtonville will mark the 90th anniversary of the annual community Christmas party in the tradition of Frank DeLong who gave much to Washingtonville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Sunday with entertainment at 2 p.m. and a visit from Santa at 3 p.m.
2. A visit from Clement C. Moore, author of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," will be staged at 3 and at 5 p.m. Saturday in the former Abigail's Attic, 564 Mill St., Danville. Admission is one coin of any amount. The Danville Business Alliance will hold a make your own ornament from 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Knack Creative Studio, Mill Street. Free carriage rides will be available form 5 to 8 p.m. in the downtown.
3. In Lewisburg, the Campus Theatre, at 413 Market St., will hold a free showing of the movie "The Polar Express" at 2 p.m. today. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. A non-perishable food donation is suggested.
4. The Watsontown Area Business Association and its tree lighting committee will hold "Christmas by the River" from 1 to 3 p.m. today with Santa arriving at 1 p.m. and his elves distributing free cookies and candy canes. Tim Haluck will read his illustrated book "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
5. The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present "A Candlelight Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. today and at 3 p.m. Sunday in Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will be the special guest. The performance will include more than 20 festive songs. A special set of Spanish pieces will be included accompanied by acoustic guitar and marimba. Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students and ages 12 and younger admitted free.