1. The Fourth Annual Taste of the Town will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. today at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Buuilding to benefit Danville’s Ronald McDonald House. Tickets include wine, spirits and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment. There will also be basket raffles and vendors. Tickets are $40 in advance at www.rmhdanville.org or $50 at the door.
2. The first Ironman Plunge will be held today at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road, Danville. Proceeds benefit activities of the Danville Health Alliance. Registration is at 11 a.m. and the plunge at noon. Those plunging are asked to donate $10 and spectators to donate $20.
3. The telescopes of the Bucknell University observatory, Lewisburg, will be open to the public to see the night sky from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today.. The event is free with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner singing songs about the stars for all ages. Physics and astronomy professor Ned Ladd will present a talk several times on “How to Go to Space.” Children will be able to build their own spaceships.
4. The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Humanism Society will host Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, founder and director of Camp Koala for Grieving Children, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday in Beaver Memorial Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg. A coffee and chat start at 3 p.m. A Sunday Ethical Education for Kids class for ages 3 and a half to 9 will be provided.
5. Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday program of words and music from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday in the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland. Tom Bresenhan will be guest poet. Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble will perform.