DANVILLE — A story on firefighters using disaster drills to prepare for emergencies that ran in The Daily Item June 19 appeared in the online magazine, Government Technology, in the emergency management section.
Danville Police Chief Eric Gill receives the magazine and was pleasantly surprised to see the story in the magazine.
"This is pretty cool," he said.
The story was about hypothetical tornadoes striking Emmanuel Nursing Home and Maria Joseph Manor within minutes of each other June 18.
While it was a drill, one firefighter was actually overcome by heat and treated at the scene at Maria Joseph Manor.
The magazine published the story, by reporter Karen Blackledge, and made reference to dailyitem.com.
About 80 firefighters participated in the event.
The Danville News ran a follow-up story on the events of the drill in its June 20 edition.