MAHONING TWP. – The state is providing a big boost toward upgrading the traffic signal and busy intersection at Bloom Road and Academy Avenue.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will give the township $351,140 to modernize the traffic signal at the intersection, Gov. Tom Wolf and two local lawmakers announced this week.
The grant is among the $13.1 million PennDOT will distribute in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding toward 41 safety improvement projects in 34 municipalities statewide.
The township has been seeking grants to upgrade the traffic signal and intersection, which is near the entrance to the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
"That's great news," township Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said after hearing the news.
He said the best part is the township does not have to provide any matching funds. Lynn was not certain if the funding also would cover upgrading the intersection. He said it will be a while before the township receives the money. Officials also will meet with PennDOT to plan the project.
The township had been seeking grants to upgrade the traffic signal and intersection but previously had been unsuccessful.
Township officials said in the past the project could include revising the lanes to have designated turn-only lanes and to extend the left turn lane on Bloom Road.
According to PennDOT, an average of 9,200 vehicles a day travel on Bloom Road.
The project, which township engineer Drew Barton estimated could cost between $400,000 and $500,000, including engineering and inspection, would also include timing equipment, pedestrian and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, arms, foundations and controllers.
“I want to congratulate Mahoning Township for targeting this grant program,” said state Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick. “These funds will be very beneficial in improving traffic and pedestrian safety at the intersection which serves as the main entrance to Geisinger Medical Center.”
“I applaud the Mahoning Township supervisors in obtaining this very competitive grant,” said state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107 of Elysburg. “This is one of 41 projects selected statewide from a total of 116 applicants.”
Under state law, grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. The law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 116 applications, totaling almost $33.6 million in requests.
This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $91.59 million, funding 457 safety projects since 2010.
Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as benefits and effectiveness, cost, local and regional impact and cost sharing.
The only other area municipality to receive a grant was Bloomsburg, which received $384,408 to fully modernize the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 11 and Park Street.