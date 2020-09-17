DANVILLE — Valley W Road in Valley Township, Montour County, will be closed between Klondike Road and Route 54 next week for a pipe replacement project.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing a pipe in that location, said PennDOT spokeswoman Maggie Baker. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
A detour using Klondike Road and Route 54 will be in place.
Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training, Baker said.
