EXCHANGE — The Anthony Township supervisors have adopted a policy for public comment at regular meetings, work sessions and special meetings.
To address all issues on an agenda, a period of public comment will be held at each meeting before each official action is taken by the board.
A public comment period on non-agenda items will be held at the end of the meeting, according to the policy approved Dec. 4.
Public comment will only be accepted by residents and taxpayers of the township with comments limited to township matters of concern, official action or deliberation.
The public is encouraged to contact township secretary Penny Rishel at least 48 hours before a meeting to have an issue formally placed on the agenda to better allow the board to handle it on the same evening it is initially raised.
Each speaker should provide his or her name and if requested, an address.
Each speaker will be allowed 3 minutes.
The total time for public comment at each meeting will be 15 minutes.
Personal attacks on board members, township staff, other speakers or members of the public will not be tolerated, according to the policy. Speakers must address all comments to the board and not to individuals. All speakers shall conduct themselves with dignity and any speaker displaying unruly behavior will not be afforded the 3-minute comment period. Any person continuing unruly behavior will be asked to leave, the policy states.
The supervisors have discretion to increase any of the time limits in the policy and if there isn't enough time for public comment at a meeting, the board may defer public comment to a meeting before the next regular meeting, work session or special meeting or until the next regular meeting, work session or special meeting, according to the policy.