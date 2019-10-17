DANVILLE – Motorists who travel Route 11 in Montour County are advised there will be changes with the traffic signal timing and operation at the intersection of Railroad Street in the borough of Danville due to the installation of new traffic signal equipment.
This traffic signal project is sponsored by Danville borough.
New traffic signal equipment has been installed and will be activated on Monday, Oct. 21.
The timing and operation of the signals are based on traffic volumes which dictate the sequencing of through movements and left turns through the project area. These sequences may be different than those in effect before the project implementation.
Motorists should be alert and obey all traffic signals.