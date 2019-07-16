DANVILLE — The "lost" treasures of Danville, a treasure hunt for children, will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of the Danville Heritage Festival.
Children may search for treasure on any or all of those dates. One treasure box will be issued per child, ages 4 to 10.
Treasure hunters must be accompanied by a guide who is at least 16 years old.
They need to pick up a treasure box at the Danville Business Alliance office, at 620 Mill St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They will receive a list of clues and a box when completing a registration card.
Participating businesses are D's Clothier, The English Garden, The Kiddie Korner, Bernardi Jewelers, The Knack Creative Studio, Triple Play Sporting Goods, Red Shale Ridge Winery, Danville Area Community Center, Merle Norman Studio and a secret participant.
When they have collected all the treasures, they can take their signed clue sheet to the DBA office by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Participants can drop their card in a box representing the prize they would like to win.
Prizes will be awarded at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.