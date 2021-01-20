DANVILLE — Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird intends to run this year to retain her seat in 2022.
Bird, a Democrat, is a lifelong resident of Mayberry Township. She has been in the county Treasurers’ Office since 2011, the last four years serving as treasurer.
She said that with the help of her staff, the office has maintained a continuity of complete service to the Montour County residents.
The last audit done by the Auditor General’s Office showed nothing negative, Bird said. She is determined to keep future audits with the same outcome.
"Maintaining and balancing the accounts for the county is a priority," she said. "I will strive to keep up to date in the areas that this office entails."