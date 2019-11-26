DANVILLE — Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird urges people to come to the courthouse to buy their 2020 dog licenses.
If they purchase a license at the Mill Street courthouse before Jan. 31, their names will be entered in a drawing to win one of two baskets of dog items. She said employees in the office paid for the "baskets of goodies" and no taxpayers dollars were used.
The winners will be notified the same day. Only Montour County residents will be eligible for the drawing.
Her office will start selling dog licenses for next year on Dec. 2. All Pennsylvania residents are required to have 3-month and older dogs licensed each year.
An annual dog license is $8.50 or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as a microchip or a tattoo.
Older adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.
The cost of a license is less than the penalty for being caught without one, she said.
Owners who fail to license their dogs can face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog. Licensing also helps to locate lost dogs, she said.
People unable to come to the office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday can purchase dog licenses by mail or online at www.montourco.org.
For more information, call the treasurer's office at 570-271-3016.