DANVILLE — A Florida man is expected to go to trial in October in Montour County on charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis provided an update Monday to Judge Gary Norton in the case of Philip D. Walker, 40, of Ocala, Fla.
Walker faces attempted homicide and other charges from a fight outside a bar and restaurant Sept. 10, 2017. He is free on $200,000 bail.
His girlfriend previously admitted involvement in one of two fights outside the Valley Township bar.
Emily N. Daniel, 21, of Ocala, Fla., who had been free on bail, previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
County District Judge Marvin Shrawder ordered Daniel to pay restitution, fines and courts costs totaling $2,386.
Two separate physical altercations occurred involving Walker and Daniel, state police at Milton said.
State police at Milton charged Walker with stabbing Kyle Pekera, 36, of Gainesville, Va., with a three-inch folding knife and Daniel with striking Jarrett Williams, 29, of Shamokin, on the head with a glass mug and a green bottle in the parking lot of the bar, at 115 Liberty Valley Road.
Police said a badly bleeding Williams took the knife from Walker's hand.
Williams was treated in Geisinger. Pekera had been hospitalized in Geisinger.
Troopers said Daniel admitted to throwing the mug at one of the victims during a physical altercation.
Walker also faces charges of recklessly endangering another, possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault.
Walker told Shrawder he had been living at 45 Old Furnace Road South, Danville, at the time.