DANVILLE — A Limestone Township man is expected to go to trial on rape and related charges in August.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she expects the trial of Daniel D. Morris, 43, to be held after a jury is selected on Aug. 6.
She told Judge Gary Norton Monday the victim has been in placement and Morris has had serious health issues.
During the preliminary hearing in September 2016, the girl, then 13, testified Morris, 40 at the time, removed her clothes and his clothes and had sex with her without saying a word.
The girl, who is not being identified because of the nature of the charges and because she is a juvenile, said it was the first time she had sex with anyone.
Morris remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail. He faces charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and indecent assault. He is represented by attorney Hugh Taylor.
The girl said she and the defendant would spend time on a back porch talking about life. She said they had also wrestled in a basement in Limestone Township more than five times.
She said she grabbed her blanket on July 27, 2016, to wrestle on since the basement floor was concrete.
“He started hugging me and kissing me on the neck and started to take my clothes off and touching me,” she said. She said he removed her shorts, her bathing suit bottom and his shorts and underwear.
After sex, he got texts from his fiancee asking where he was.
“He was mad about them,” she said.
She said the first person she told about the incident was her mother.