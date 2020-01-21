DANVILLE — A Turbotville area man is scheduled to go on trial for allegedly raping a girl in February.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said Tuesday the jury trial of Brent J. Kilgus, 35, of 1240 Schuyler Road, is scheduled for Feb. 11-13.
At the preliminary hearing, she added charges of rape of a child younger than 13, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault against Kilgus.
She withdrew one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of corruption of minors against him.
He allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl from Jan. 1, 2017, through Jan. 19, 2018, in Anthony Township.
Tpr. James Nizinski received a Childline referral Jan. 29 about unusual or suspicious sleeping arrangements involving the girl, now 9.
Her father found her using an electric toothbrush in a sexual manner, police said, and the girl indicated she had learned the behavior from Kilgus, who was sleeping in her bed.
Kilgus denied any wrongdoing and said he would be willing to undergo a polygraph exam, police said.