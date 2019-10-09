DANVILLE — A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. today in Montour County Court for a Florida man charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.
A jury of six women, six men and two male alternates was chosen Tuesday for the trial of Philip D. Walker, 40, of Ocala, Fla. Eighty-five prospective jurors were summoned.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis serves as prosecutor with Walker represented by attorneys Christian Levecchio and Ryan Gardner.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. is presiding.
State police charged Walker following a fight outside the Hilltop Restaurant Sept. 10, 2017. He remains free on $200,000 bail.
Police said he stabbed Kyle Perkera, 36, of Gainesville, Va., with a three-inch folding knife.
He also faces charges of recklessly endangering another, possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault.
Walker's girlfriend Emily N. Daniel, 21, of Ocala, Fla., previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay restitution, fines and court costs totaling $2,386.