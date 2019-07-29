Pianist Taylor Fleming said Steve Mitchell was his mentor. He learned a lot from the renowned drummer, who passed away Thursday at age 73.
Not just about music.
"He had been my mentor for the past nine years," Fleming recalled on Monday. "He taught me pretty much everything about music, life and people."
Fleming, 25, formerly of Lewisburg and now of Boston, plays at Brasserie Louis in Lewisburg every Thursday. He said the last time Mitchell saw live music performed was the previous Thursday, July 18, when he went to see Fleming, bassist Bill Stetz and drummer Tom James play at Brasserie.
Fleming wants to recreate that last performance for Mitchell and make it a tribute to the musician, who died peacefully in his sleep at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The tribute is set for Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Brasserie Louis.
"One of his great traits is he would say the thing everybody needed to hear. He was eternally loving and eternally caring. He never let you do anything subpar," Fleming said. "If you did incredible, he would bring you back down to earth and he would tell you (that) you got a lot to work on. He knew how to guide you and coach you."
Mitchell's former wife, Ann Keeler Evans, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, said, "Steve Mitchell was a glorious, complicated, occasionally grumpy man and a fabulous musician. I think it’s hard for those of us who knew him only after his move to Pennsylvania to understand the depth of his drum scholarship and the breadth of his musicality. He found the rhythm in everything."
She added, "Steve was unfailingly kind. He made his place with my family and helped me care for my parents. My mother in her dementia, loved her Stevie Mitchell."
She said Mitchell also has "two amazing daughters, Selena and Maya, with families… grandkids, Grace and A.J., whom he generously shared with me. A great brother Than and his wife, Margaret. And then all those intimate friends, Stu, Farida, Tim, S.J. and on and on and on. And then there were the musicians. He was such a generous musician, supporting us all whether we sang backup once a month or expected to play drums the rest of our lives."
Evans said Mitchell was a spiritual man, born and raised a Quaker.
"He was a man of peace," she said. "We were lucky to find that in one another."
Any donations at the tribute will go to the American Friends Service Committee.
The tribute will be a social event where people can eat, drink, speak, sing or even perform slam poetry or give a toast.
"If you want to eat, you might want to make reservations, Fleming cautioned. "It's going to be packed."
Reporter Rick Dandes contributed to this story.