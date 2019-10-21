Trick-or-treaters can give back with Halloween program

DANVILLE — Area children can trick-or-treat at businesses for a good cause.
Their participation will benefit the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, said Jean Knouse, a member of the foundation board and owner of The Kiddie Korner Boutique, at 611 Mill St.
Children ages 4 through 12 in the Danville Area School District can participate for free by picking up a box starting Oct. 23 at The Kiddie Korner, the Danville Business Alliance at 610 Mill St. or The Knack Creative Studio, at 339 Mill St.
A business will donate $25 and each will receive 50 gold coins. Children, in costume, who visit the business will receive a gold coin from Friday through Oct. 31. If 10 coins are collected, for example, $5 will go to the YIP. All of the money from participating businesses will be given to the program, she said.
When visiting businesses, children will be asked to say "Trick or treat for YIP," Knouse said.
Knouse expects at least 10 businesses to participate.
"Jean came up with the idea after remembering a time when kids would trick-or-treat for UNICEF," said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
Dressler said the YIP program at Danville Area High School is a great program with students and schools participating and helping to understand giving back and supporting the community they live in, work in and go to school in.
Knouse said children can turn in their coins in boxes located at The Kiddie Korner, The Knack or the business alliance and receive a treat.
She said YIP is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to receive and study grant proposals and evaluate them for a limited amount of dollars they can award. Deciding who will receive funding is a very difficult decision, she said. "If we can give more dollars back to the community, this seems to be a wonderful outcome for everyone," she said.
The Danville Area High School team has 14 members headed by seniors Kylee Cush and Linae Williams.
The YIP team learns about teamwork, community needs, running meeting, building consensus, nonprofit finance and other topics. The program ends with a year-end event where each team presents $5,000 in grants to the recipients they choose. Other school districts that are part of the YIP program are Benton, Berwick, Central Columbia, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, Northwest, Shikellamy and Warrior Run.