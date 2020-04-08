DANVILLE— A 38-year-old woman was charged by Milton State Police with defying the Governor's stay-at-home order on Saturday afternoon, as well as defiant trespassing, eluding and fleeing, and resisting arrest. According to police, the incident began when they were called to the Hampton Inn, 97 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, at 3:30 p.m., where they found Taylor Atherton Eaton trespassing on the property, sitting in a black Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. Upon their arrival, Eaton fled the scene, although police told her to stop.
Eaton then led the police on a chase, at first eastbound on Route 54. But she made several U-turns, changing direction, police said. Police resorted to an intervention technique, at which time Eaton briefly lost control of her car. She then sped east on the westbound lane of Route 54. She finally turned into the Red Roof Inn, stopped and tried to flee on foot, when she was caught by police. Eaton was subsequently arraigned and released on ROR (released on own recognizance) bail.
— RICK DANDES