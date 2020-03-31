The late Dr. Kenneth Bailey, renowned biblical scholar and missionary, taught at the Near East School of Theology, Beirut, Lebanon, until violence forced his return to the USA. He refused to leave during the early months of the sectarian violence, when dozens of religious and political militias battled each other. Beirut, the Paris of Lebanon, was ravaged by assassinations, ethnic cleansing, explosions (including Bailey’s house). Many religious leaders strove for peace amongst the factions. Bailey described how at one of their critical meetings, it was revealed that their spokesman was marked for death. That wasn’t a surprise. The surprise came at how the others reacted to this imminent threat. Not all stood by their brother. Bailey described what took place around the table when put to this test: the indecisive showed their indecision, the faithful revealed themselves as faithful, the brave revealed themselves as brave, the cowards revealed themselves as cowards.
When has someone shown you their true nature? I bet you know those whose word you can trust with a handshake and those for whom you want three witnesses and the contract signed in triplicate. Or the barstool hero who never saw combat. The know-it-all who’s too dumb to be smart enough to admit what he doesn’t know. Or a good friend who remains an honest friend when everyone else takes sides. The mocker who can’t stand being mocked. The wealthy person who’s a stingy tipper. If they cheat on taxes, who else do they cheat? The complainer about government who never votes. The rooster who takes credit for the sunrise. There are bright shining suns and there are black holes who you let drain your life.
What’s in the well comes up in the bucket. Guaranteed. Back in high school my club coordinated where student organizations would be assigned to spread through town and knock on doors collecting for the scholarship fund. Our rival club, snooty Key Club, always was thrilled to receive maps to canvass the richest neighborhoods in town. Our club assigned ourselves the blue collar side of town. Funny – somehow we always won the competition for raising the most donations.
If a stranger drops a ten-dollar bill unawares, what do you do? Every day is judgment day. Emergencies, crises are especially telling. How do you respond under fire, when character is required for the sake and safety of others? We’re in it together.
Months ago we had to report to the gate agent to get our seat assignments for our flight. She asked if we were willing to sit in the emergency exit seats. I joked to my wife that those are the best seats because if there’s an emergency we can kick out the window and are first to escape. The agent was not amused. She corrected me, insisting we must be able to help others exit. I nodded and smiled, saying that given my role as a pastor I’m supposed to be last out anyway. Pastors are expendable. Again, she was not amused but awarded those seats to us regardless.
Careful now, your true nature is showing. Many a grieving person has confided how surprised they were following the death of their loved one. They were disappointed in friends who they expected to comfort but didn’t, how surprised they were to be comforted by persons they least expected.
When has someone shown you their true nature? Was anyone surprised by feckless, dyspeptic Donald Trump Jr. exploiting the coronavirus to slander Democrats, spreading the malign lie that they want millions to die for political advantage? What is that life lesson from poet Maya Angelou? “When people show you who they are, believe them.”
Mom was right. We really are the company we keep. Who your friends are tells us everything we need to know about you.
Donny boy might benefit from heeding these words by John F. Kennedy, delivered at the Loyola College Alumni Banquet, 1958: “Let us not despair but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past – let us accept our own responsibilities for the future.”
Let’s get words right. The word apocalypse is bandied about these days, wrongly. It’s a Greek word, ‘apokalupsis,’ meaning revelation, to reveal, to disclose, an uncovering. The biblical apocalypse was a vision revealed to John. The vision paints trials and tribulations, failures and triumphs. How we respond to our times is the revelation.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.