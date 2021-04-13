DANVILLE — Two defendants pleaded guilty in driving under the influence cases in Montour County Court on Monday.
Joshua David Buck, 33, of Muncy, admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 21 on Route 54 in Anthony Township. Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced him to six months probation and ordered him to pay a $300 fine, court costs, attend an alcohol highway safety program, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and perform 20 hours of community service.
Brian Robert Ferguson, 38, of Derry Township, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2018 and 2019, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, both in 2020, and a terroristic threat charge from 2019.
He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation.