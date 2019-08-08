DANVILLE — Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon received two bids for a DRIVE rail improvement project at the former Metso Minerals, along Railroad Street, Thursday afternoon.
The apparent low bidder was Chesapeake Thermite Welding, of Port Haywood, Va., with a quote of $714,891.
The other bidder was RailWorks Track Systems, of Westfield, Mass., with a price of $849,724, Brandon said.
The commissioners previously rejected a bid received about a month ago from Railroad Construction Co., of Patterson, N.J., for $1,543,018.
Brandon said the commissioners will announce the bids at their meeting Tuesday. An engineer and county solicitor may examine the bids by that time, she said.
The county applied for and received a $1 million state multimodal transportation grant on behalf of DRIVE, the economic development entity serving Montour and Columbia counties. DRIVE plans to use part of the grant for the project.
Paul Jannotti, of Jannotti Rail Consulting, said the project involves raising a bridge over Sechler's Run by 13 inches to prevent flooding; raising the rail track by 13 inches from Railroad Street to Wall Street; and installing rail siding along the south side of the track, a grade crossing along Wall Street and three grade crossings to provide access to the former plate shop on the property.