DANVILLE — Two minor injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash at Route 11 and Church Street.
Danville police said both drivers were transported to Geisinger for treatment. They were Kimberly Schmidt, 18, of Selinsgrove, and Michaela Eckert, 22, of Harrisburg.
Police said the vehicles were traveling west on Route 11 where traffic was backed up at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday. The Eckert vehicle was stopped and the Schmidt vehicle struck the back of the Eckert vehicle, police said.
Schmidt was cited for following too closely and for having an expired inspection sticker, police said.