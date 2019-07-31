DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center is ranked 21st in Pennsylvania and is rated as "high performing" in three adult procedures or conditions, in the just-released U.S. News and World Report's "Best Hospitals in Pennsylvania."
U.S. News evaluated 239 hospitals in Pennsylvania. Of those, 27, meet high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state, according to the report.
The report states Geisinger was high performing in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure treatment.
U.S. News evaluates hospitals in certain procedures and conditions and assigns each hospital a rating of high performing, average or below average in each procedure or condition. Eligibility to be rated is based on the number of patients treated during the evaluation period.
The report states Geisinger is not nationally ranked in any specialty.
— JOE SYLVESTER