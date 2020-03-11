DANVILLE — The Danville Middle School Underwater Robotics Team swept the Greater Philadelphia Regional SeaPerch Competition.
The team of nine came in first in four major categories Friday, winning four trophies. The team designed and built an underwater robot.
The team entered into Vehicle Performance, Engineering Presentation, and Engineering Technical Report categories, according to coach and STEM teacher Jeanne Lander.
Vehicle Performance is a test of how well the students control their remotely operated vehicle through a mission course with various tasks and an obstacle course. The Engineering Presentation is a test of how well the students can convey their engineering ideas and market their vehicle to a panel of judges. The Engineering Technical Report is a test of the students’ organizational and documentation capabilities, she said.
She said there is a combined technical award, which is a combination of scores for vehicle performance, presentation and technical report. The team was first in combined technical, winning an opportunity to advance to the Advanced Machinery Technology Symposium. Their first-place win in vehicle performance means they will advance to the international competition at the University of Maryland on May 30, she said. The team competed against 22 teams.
Ladner doesn't know yet how many teams the students will face in the international event.
Ladner said the team is celebrating its win and getting ready for the next level of competition. Its members are Griffon Young, Ben Myers, Calvin Wagner, Collin Cummins, Jimmy Zhang, Charles Zhao, Jackson Blansfield, Richard Weng and James Friel.
James Friel, a 12-year-old sixth-grader, said the competition was challenging and he is "really excited moving to international competition."
Eighth-grader Calvin Wagner, 13, said, "Part of our journey was working effectively with the people around me and getting everything done by the deadline."
Eighth-grader Collin Cummins, 14, said he was "super excited" about their names called at the end of the event. "We didn't think we would win," he said.
Jimmy Zhang, 12, in sixth grade, said he was very proud of their team that worked so hard. He said they did much better than the team did last year. He said he was surprised with the win considering other teams had more members and seemed to have invested thousands of dollars.
"I feel good for all the effort we put into it," said sixth-grader Charles Zhao, 12.
Ladner said co-captains Ben Myers and Griffon Young competed last year.
The SeaPerch event is named for the USS Perch, a World War II U.S. submarine severely damaged by the Japanese in 1942. Its wreckage was found off the coast of Java in 2006.
This is the third time Danville has advanced to the next level. For the current members, this will be their first time participating in the international competition, Ladner said.
The goal of Seaperch is to increase student interest in robotics, science, mathematics, engineering and technology, and to introduce students to naval engineering. The event is structured to give students an overall experience in the engineering process, Ladner said.
High school team
On Saturday, the Danville Area High School Underwater Robotics Team was the overall winner of the Greater Philadelphia SeaPerch Competition with a combined victory and top total score overall. They brought home second place in the Vehicle Performance and placed second in technical design report.
The team consisted of John Price, Gavin Crumb, Andrew Francis, Jordan Brookhart, Brian Myers and Jhace Trewitz.
The team competed among eight teams but will not advance to further competition, Ladner said.
Both teams thanked the Danville Area Community Center for putting them into the water and onto victory, she said.
Last year, the high school team competed in the international SeaPerch event at the University of Maryland but didn't win.
In 2018, the middle school placed 20th among 81 teams on the international level.