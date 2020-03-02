United Way, Geisinger Health Plan to focus on 'stigma reduction' of substance use disorder

BLOOMSBURG — The United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, along with Geisinger Health Plan, have joined forces for a two-year program focused on "stigma reduction" for those struggling with substance use disorder.
A $118,500 grant from Pennsylvania's Commission on Crime and Delinquency enabled the United Way to hire Olivia Oden as the new stigma reduction and education coordinator as well as expand the current United in Recovery program.
"Through a cooperative agreement with Geisinger, Olivia is also an employee with the health insurance company, which gives her access to its vast resources and network of providers," said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.
The main goal of the program is to reduce stigma surrounding addiction, support individuals in recovery and reduce opioid overdose deaths. Last year, the country saw 192 overdose deaths per day with Pennsylvania the third-worst state impacted by overdose-related deaths.
"We have to realize the disease of substance use can affect anyone. One in three people are directly affected by substance use disorder, or SUD, if not in their immediate family then someone they know," Oden said.
Oden, who is a recent graduate of Luzerne County Community College's health and human services program, has a background in community programs such as WIC and SNAP and has life experience and three years of recovery time. "The disease does not discriminate, and neither should we," she said.
Her outreach will include presentations to schools, health care professionals and civic organizations in an effort to change society's view of those suffering from substance use disorder.
The United Way will host Recovery Resource Events throughout the year to bring local and state organizations together to offer a judgment-free atmosphere where those in recovery or active addiction can find free assessments, child care resources, counseling and more.
For more information on United in Recovery, upcoming events or the United Way, visit www.cmcuw.org or call 570-784-3134.