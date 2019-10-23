20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Katherine Vastine, service coordinator, and Diane Dixon, administrator at Danville Child Development, were pictured in the local newspaper with Merck employees Danny Sitler and Flo Shaffer during a visit from United Way organizations to the Merck Cherokee Plant in Riverside. Merck employees had a chance to visit with the representatives in preparation for the monthlong Merck ‘Giving Campaign.’ During the campaign Merck matched 100 percent of all employee donations.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
The recently elected officers of the Student Council at the Danville Junior High School were: Renee Shultz, secretary; Becky Elder, vice-president; Dennis Berkheimer, president; and Richard Hinkle, treasurer.
The new members of the Danville Senior High School Key Club were: Renee Johnson, Deb Jones, Mary Ann Kuziak, Mary Ann Burkland, Kris Lur, Cheryl George, Brenda Baylor, Connie Day, Krista Manges, Jeff Hostelly, Thorr Pharr, Bobby Quickle, Mike Koons, Pam Kuber, Gail Johnson and Bonnie Lynn.
Terry Sabol “flashed a delighted smile” after being crowned Danville High School’s 1979 homecoming queen. The new queen was shown in the local newspaper with her escort Shaun Recla. Terry was crowned by Lori Renz, last year’s queen. Many events were part of the celebration which included a bonfire, snake dance and pep rally. She reigned over the Homecoming dance with the members of her court: Jeanne Smith and escort Jeff Jones, Ann Cope and escort Frank Brent, Diane Knight and escort Bill Pytko and Lori Roberts and escort Bill Admire. ‘Chance’ provided the music for the dance held at the high school.
Pictured in The Danville News were four girls who represented Danville Senior High School in the District Tennis competition at Bucknell. Those participating in that event were: Jody Kishbaugh, Allison Richards, Carol Mann and Wendy Barratt.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Five candidates were nominated for the honor of being chosen Color Day Queen by the pupils of DHS — Vicki Cutler, Kathy Buck, Joanne Millar, Georgene Schuler and Sally Kay Whitenight. The candidates were paraded before the student body of the high school in style driven around the football field and to the high school for the dance in a ‘small car’ with Lindor Hendrickson as the driver. The girls were helped from the vehicle by Tom Girton, president of the student council, and escorted into the school.
The announcement of Georgene Shuler as Color Day Queen was made at the dance following the football game. Georgene had also been chosen as a queen when she was elected Queen of the Sweetheart’s Ball as a junior.
The purpose of Color Day was to promote pride in the school colors of DHS. Orange and purple were evident on every student and teacher during the school day. Orange and purple chalk was used by the teachers throughout the day for board work.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
The October issue of the Orange and Purple was “gratefully” dedicated to all those students who left Danville High School during the school year to defend their country.
The Class of 1944 had a service flag, a banner of honor for those class members in the service and future class members who would enter the service. There were a total of 27 boy classmates serving at this time. The editor of the article wrote, “Stop and think as you look at this flag; that the boys these stars represent were walking in these very halls last year. Certainly most of them never dreamt that in one short year they would be watching the sea from a destroyer in the North Atlantic or that their pals would be seeing a ‘zero’ (a Japanese single seat, low wing monoplane) disappear beneath the waves.”
The article also listed their address and expressed hope that all would remember them with letters and cards through the holidays.
Following is another story involving girl students in sports. As a change from the usual football pep meeting, a feminine version of the game was presented to the student body in the assembly period.
Making a spectacular, but very unorthodox, entrance, the two teams, in full football regalia, were in shape for the game of Danville versus Northumberland, respectively, with girls taking the parts of the players, coaches and officials. According to the article, the game was a fast and furious pace. It was doubtful whether the girls would have lived to tell the grim details had the game continued. Fortunately, it was called to a finish after the first half due to rain. The final score was Danville 6, Northumberland 0.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The price of chestnuts, which showed an increase of about 100 percent over that of last year, could hardly be viewed as one of the issues of the high cost of living. It was more of an indication proving that chestnuts were rapidly becoming extinct.
Chestnuts, fewer, this year than ever before, proved the chestnut blight was spreading over Pennsylvania at an alarming rate, according to the information received from the state Department of Forestry. The blight practically devastated New Jersey, New York and other New England states where chestnuts formerly thrived. In Pennsylvania, the blight was strong in the southeastern section and was making rapid progress toward the northwestern territory. According to the outlook, in the course of five years there would not be a live chestnut tree remaining in this state. The loss, if they became extinct, would be almost invaluable, estimated at $60,000,000.
(According to the American Chestnut Foundation, the American chestnut tree once dominated the eastern half of the U.S. Over a century ago, nearly 4 billion American chestnut trees survived for 40 million years, disappearing within 40. The return of the American chestnut to its former native range is a major restoration project involving members and volunteers, research, funding, and a sense of the past and hope for the future, according to the American Chestnut Foundation. They advocate, “to get Involved, restoring the American chestnut tree to our eastern woodlands to benefit our environment, our wildlife, and our society.” The American Chestnut Foundation Pa. Chapter is located at Penn State University.)
After reading the information about the chestnut blight for the above article I remembered an old friend, Dr. Blair T. Carbaugh of Riverside, and his wife, Mary, have been members of the American Chestnut Foundation for the past 25 years. Dr. Carbaugh, a Penn State graduate, was involved in planting chestnut trees for the foundation at many different areas throughout the years. He eventually began making the effort to plant and encourage the growth of chestnut trees on his own property. He mentioned that some of his trees were hardy, few even producing chestnuts, which the foundation used to hopefully enable another generation of trees to grow.
Blair and Mary welcome anyone interested to walk through their orchards. They are willing to explain the effort being made to restore the historic American chestnut tree.
