BLOOMSBURG — A college student was found dead at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the Honeysuckle Apartments complex.
The Bloomsburg Police Department was called to an apartment for a report of a possible death Monday morning. They found a 22-year-old male college student deceased.
The Columbia-Montour County Coroner's Office responded and removed the body for a forensic examination.
Bloomsburg police processed the scene and continue to investigate. Officials are in the process of notifying the next of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Melanie Beck at 670-784-4155, ext. 163.