COOPER TWP. — An entity has approached the Cooper Township Municipal Authority about selling its public sewer system, which began operations this summer.
Authority Chairman John Houston said the authority was approached by an entity in the past 30 to 45 days. He said the authority could respond to the offer and see what the response is. He didn't identify what entity was interested in the system. He spoke in response to a question at the authority's meeting Monday night.
Authority solicitor Tony McDonald said details of the offer would be made public after negotiations would conclude. Houston said no timeline was involved.
The authority received a Right to Know Request from the township supervisors for all documents on roads restored by Sipple, the contractor the authority hired to install lines for the sewage system. McDonald said the authority has five business days to respond, can respond by email and should move quickly on the request.
The authority also approved hiring retired engineer Chuck Wunz, of Lewisburg, to assist the authority at $140 per hour. Houston said the money will be well spent if he can explain if Sipple has done inferior or superior work. McDonald said the rate they will be paying is rather reasonable for an engineer.
Houston said so far there are 75 connections with 102 EDUs, or equivalent dwelling use, on the system. There are 105 connections potentially at the Pepper Hills Trailer Court along with 30 residential and 27 commercial properties remaining, he said.
The authority agreed to have Wunz contact the state Department of Environmental Protection about Pepper Hills, which has received a series of extensions on connecting to the system.
DEP mandated that the township install a public sewer system in part of the township, much of which includes the Route 11 corridor, because of failed on-lot systems 10 years ago.
The authority received a letter from township resident and ratepayer Chris Pfaff indicating his willingness to serve on the authority. The supervisors received the request twice and took no action, Houston said. Houston said the authority is two members short and authority members need to be ratepayers.
Houston said the supervisors deferred appointing Pfaff until speaking with the authority. Houston said he had personal reservations since Pfaff was against the sewage system and only wanted to serve a couple of months. Pfaff said he submitted his letter to be considered in August and would serve a three-year term "unless I had to be off for some reason."
The authority will be responsible for paying interest and the principle on a $3.146 million low-interest state loan starting in January. It currently is paying only on the interest. The authority also received a $861,007 grant for the project, which began in April 2018.
Houston said he was informed by the Montour County commissioners of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program with loans and grants the authority may qualify for to help finance the sewer project. He said he will contact the agency in the hope of making the sewer system "affordable for everybody."
The authority heard from residents who experienced property damage by the Sipple firm when installing sewer lines. One man said he has had his home connected to the system and paid his first two bills. He asked when his driveway would be restored after being torn up 1 and one-half years ago. McDonald said that is one of the reasons the authority hired Wunz, who will take a look at issues like that.
The authority holds a two-year bond on the contractor, McDonald said and the bond went into effect two months ago. "If I were a resident, I would want my yard exactly the way it was before. As long as I am the attorney for the authority, I will do everything in my power to make sure it is done," he said. If the contractor doesn't do it, the authority can force him through the bond it holds, he said.
Another man said he has been waiting for restoration work on his driveway. McDonald said he hoped by spring to have a plan in place for fixing driveways and any sink holes. "Whatever we can do, we will do our best to get your driveway fixed," he said.
Resident Nancy Fritz said in nine hours three of her flower gardens, which were 40 years old, were decimated. She asked who can help replant them after a contractor went through their yard to connect their property to the sewer system. The contractor was hired by SEDA-COG.
Jason Smith, the inspector hired by the authority, said he would contact SEDA-COG.
McDonald said if it was a contractor hired by the authority, the authority would be responsible, but SEDA-COG hires contractors through a program that aids residents.
"You are responsible for this whole mess," Fritz told McDonald.
The authority also clarified its rates that businesses wouldn't be charged for employees who spend 75 percent of their time outside the building or never go to a building such as bus drivers. Seasonal businesses would be charged on the basis of an average number of employees.
Before the meeting, Brian Seidel, owner of Seidel's Mardi Gras, said he hasn't connected his business to the system. He is being charged a $2,500 connection fee and $25,000 for 10 EDUs. His monthly bill would be $760.