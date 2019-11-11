MILTON — An unidentified male shooting victim was undergoing surgery at Geisinger Medical Center on Sunday night after he was gunned down on a Milton sidestreet late in the afternoon.
Fifteen minutes after the shooting, police had three suspects in custody after officers stopped a black Audi on Route 405 south of Lewisburg, just north of The Fence restaurant. That was the same description of the vehicle seen at the scene of the shooting, according to 911 communications broadcasts. At least a half dozen local and state police vehicles, emergency lights ablaze, converged on the scene on 405, temporarily blocking the road to traffic.
Cpl. Dan Embeck of the Milton Borough Police Department said on Sunday night the three suspects were in a holding cell at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township. He said Milton District Judge Michael Diehl likely would arraign them via video conference, but he didn’t know when.
“Tomorrow is a holiday,” Embeck said Sunday night. He said Diehl might wait until Tuesday. Under Pennsylvania law, police can hold suspects for up to 72 hours before they must be arraigned.
Embeck said the victim was in surgery, but the officer did not have information on his condition. He did not know how many times the victim was shot, but added, “more than one.”
Hospitals do not release condition information without a patient’s name and consent.
Police were not releasing the names of the suspect or the victim as the arresting officer, Patrolman Jason Engleman, was typing up the charges and a state police forensics team was at the shooting scene. State police investigators earlier were at the site where police stopped the vehicle. Police impounded the Audi shortly after the stop.
According to Union County 911 broadcasts, the victim was shot near 14 Elm St. at about 3:40 p.m. He was down on a sidewalk along the street, just off Broadway in Milton’s downtown.
Local and state police across the region responded to the report and patrol cars, with the assistance of a state police helicopter, were able track the car to the location along Route 405.
Police reported at 3:55 p.m. that they had three suspects in custody, according to emergency communications.
In addition to Milton police, officers from Watsontown, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Point Township, as well as troopers and the forensic unit from state police responded to the shooting, Embeck said.