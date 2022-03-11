A winter storm warning is in effect for most of central Pennsylvania with the Valley potentially seeing up to 7 inches of snow while areas west and north of the region get hit a little harder.
After winter storm advisories issued Thursday for parts of 11 states did not include on Valley, the warning issued early Friday does. The winter storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The latest forecast overnight calls for snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches with winds gusting up to 45 mph throughout the day on Saturday.
According to the NWS warning, snow will be heaviest in the area between 5 a.m. and noon. Light rain will start after dark on Friday and change over to snow around midnight. While the heaviest snow is expected to taper off around noon Saturday, NWS reports snow showers could linger into Saturday evening.
AccuWeather reports more than 150 million people will face some type of impact from the storm east of the Mississippi River beginning today, but the Northeast, which received accumulating snow on Wednesday on the heels of record-challenging warmth on Monday, is likely to take the brunt of the storm.
A zone of 6-12 inches of snow is likely to begin in the West Virginia mountains and extend up through the Alleghenies in Pennsylvania and central New York. A band of 12-18 inches of snow was predicted across northern New York state and northern New England, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. Some areas in New England would see 2 feet of snow.