The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) announces a Valentine’s Wine and Doughnut Trail that will start Friday and run through Feb. 16 at participating Columbia and Montour county wineries.
As an added incentive, there will be a total of eight prize baskets awarded to winners who complete the whole trail during the specified event period.
“Trail travelers will be eligible to win seven unique prize baskets, one from each participating winery,” said Shane Kiefer, CMVB director of marketing. There will also be one grand prize basket featuring $15 gift certificates from each winery.
There is no cost to participate in the event, but tasting fees may apply depending on the winery.
To get started, travelers may pick up a free wine and doughnut ticket at any of the participating wineries during the week of the event. The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Next, trail-goers will pay a visit each subsequent winery with the other half of their ticket. Along the way, participants can enjoy wine and doughnut pairings and get their tickets stamped at every winery. At the last stop, the completed ticket will be turned in — its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets.
Participating wineries this year are: Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops, Colonel Ricketts Hard Cider Winery, Freas Farm Winery and Meadery, Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors, Red Shale Ridge Vineyards – Danville Outlet, Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard – Riverside Outlet, and Three Dogs Vino.
All wineries will be open during their normal posted hours. Please visit individual wineries’ websites for complete hours of operation. For directions or further information about the 2020 Wine and Doughnut Trail, please visit the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau’s website or call 800-847-4810. Download the official CMVB mobile app for portable wine trail directions and information about each winery.
For more information about the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau please visit or on its Facebook page.