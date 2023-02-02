The two Valley's Catholic schools, St. Joseph School, in Danville, and Our Lady of Lourdes, in Coal Township, have seen an increase in enrollment by about 7 percent since 2021, noted Harrisburg Diocese Catholic School Superintendent Dan Breen on Tuesday.
And that is astounding, he said.
Across the United States in the last couple of years Catholic schools have seen a 3.8 percent increase in enrollments, according to the National Catholic Schools Association.
"It's really remarkable what is happening at your two schools," Breen said. "You've grown even faster than the other schools in the Diocese. It is really remarkable what is happening there. That 7 percent increase is substantial for those schools."
St. Joseph's Catholic School has had a growth of over 100 percent over the past few years, said principal Kimberly Winters, on Tuesday. One reason for that growth, Winters said, "was when COVID hit, we were completely prepared for virtual learning. And it was the diocese that led us down that path. Many kids came to us because we were so prepared. Then, when we came back to the building, our enrollment skyrocketed."
Winters also noted small class sizes and their health plan as factors influencing the rise in enrollment. "People came to us in droves because of our ability to keep them a bit safer with smaller class sizes."
She also mentioned the feeling of being in a family while at school. "Our motto here is when you walk through the door, we want you to feel like you're coming home," Winters said.
On this Thursday of National Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Joseph were involved in a project collecting warm weather accessories for the community. There are 162 students at Saint Joe's. They were packing 176 bags with hats, scarves, gloves, and socks.
"We're doing this because it is cold outside, and some people don't have, or can't afford these things to keep them warm during the season," said John Friedenberg, 14, an 8th-grader.
"The school is trying to teach us to be generous to everyone, including strangers, he continued. "I'm proud of my school for being able to do this. And I'm happy with our accomplishments."
Also at the event was 8th-grader Bernadette Corrales, 14.
"It's nice to do because we are a Catholic school and I like helping out the community. It's a nice, structured event to host," she said.
Watching over the younger students, Corrales said, "I think at a very young age, it is important for them to go out and do good stuff for the community. And that is exactly what we do at St. Joe's.
"We're trying to make our life shine on others," she said. "It's important to give."
Third-grade teacher Marcie Wintersteen said that watching this event warmed her heart.
"The kids are excited to be doing this," Wintersteen said. "They want to help the community."
This is the first time St. Joe's has held such an event, Wintersteeen noted. "People can come by and pick up what they need," Wintersteen said.
Rise in enrollment at Our Lady of Lourdes
Meanwhile, Our Lady of Lourdes principal Sister Maureen Donati said, "I wish I could tell you exactly why we've seen an increase in student enrollment. We do have a great family atmosphere here and I hope that is spreading and is why people are coming here. We just had an open house and I noticed a lot of graduates bringing their children back to school to see the school and get them registered for next year. That's what I see as something."
There are 423 students in grades pre-K to 12 at Lourdes. Last year they had 400.
Breen credited principals at both schools for "really working hard to strengthen the sense of community. Both of them have emphasized communication. Both have made strong efforts to strengthen the financial standing of the schools. Enrollment is a product of those things in many ways."
In the fall of 2022 everywhere, he said. "It wasn't like the year before, when COVID was causing uncertainty and a lack of consistency in schools. Our schools have been open the whole time and that's a testament to our teachers."
The historic 2021–22 increase in Catholic school enrollment took place during a time of intense public debate over COVID mitigation and related school-closure and remote-learning policies.
What really impressed Breen about this fall of 2022 was, since all schools were open, parents had a choice and a significant increased number of children chose the school.
"That to me says our word of mouth, our community is really working hard in our favor and people feel welcome, and they are appreciative of what is happening in our schools," Breen said.
"More people have discovered what has made us special," he said. "In both schools, I think we'll continue to see growth."