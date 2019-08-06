Valley family seeks help raising funds for teen with special needs

DANVILLE — The family of Dylan Slusser, a 17-year-old student life skills student at Danville High School diagnosed with Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, needs help.
He will undergo major surgery in two weeks. His adaptive van is shot and modifications are needed in the home of his grandmother Melissa Shoop.
She said Good Samaritan Mission made a large contribution and the Shoops have set up a GoFundMe.
"Dylan is an awesome kid with a horrible disease," she said of the disease that causes progressive muscle weakness beginning in the hips, pelvic area, thighs and shoulders and later in the skeletal muscles in the arms, legs and trunk. By the early teens, the heart and respiratory muscles are affected. Life expectancy is from late teens to the late 20s and 30s, she said.
"Dylan has extreme physical challenges and, as his disease progresses, his muscles will deteriorate even more," she said. He is non-ambulatory and requires assistance for all transfers. "He needs our help with all activities of daily living," she said.
They need to modify his bedroom and bathroom for his safety and accessibility and seek donations of any amount toward modifications including widening doorways, a roll-in shower, an accessible tub, an accessible vanity, a ceiling lift and a raised toilet.
Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page or checks can be sent, payable to Melissa and Brian Shoop in care of Dylan Slusser, at 908 Red Lane, Danville, PA, 17821.
A coffee fundraiser will be held in early September if their needs aren't met by that time.
She said he has no waivers or assistance to help with these expenses. "We are working toward that, but the need is immediate and waivers have wait lists," she said.
"He's having major surgery in August so it's important we have these adaptations immediately," she said.