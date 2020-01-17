SUNBURY — Local hospital officials have said they are ready for an increased volume of patients in the wake of news that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is closing several departments by the end of the month, weeks ahead of a scheduled closure at the end of March.
The news comes as Sunbury officials prepare to host a town hall Tuesday night to meet with those impacted by the shutdown.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich organized a town hall meeting to be held at City Hall on the second floor at 5 p.m.
"The employees of the hospital are, in my opinion, the only professionals currently within UPMC of Sunbury and the city is here to ensure that each of them has adequate information to the resources that are available to assist during this time of transition," Karlovich said. "My heart truly goes out to all who are affected by this closing. UPMC’s decision to close after only two years of ownership is not only affecting these employees but it’s affecting the livelihoods of everyone in our city and the surrounding communities."
UPMC officials put ambulance companies on notice Wednesday that the emergency room will not be accepting ambulance transports starting Jan. 28.
Walk-in patients will continue to be accepted until Jan. 31. Hospital officials announced on Dec. 6 that the hospital would be closing for good on March 31. On Jan. 31, all inpatient services including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient will cease operations, Kane said. Behavioral health will stop accepting admissions on Jan. 17 and all inpatient behavioral health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional behavioral health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, Kane said.
UPMC Sunbury will continue to offer outpatient services, including laboratory, imaging, occupational health and physician outpatient offices until March 31, according to the news release.
"We must be able to come together and try to find a solution and draw attention that our city is worth investing in and to give effort for longer than for only two years," Karlovich said. "Our city is on the verge of being 250 years old and we will overcome this."
Officials at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger, based in Danville, have said they are prepared to fill any needs moving forward.
"Evangelical Community Hospital is uniquely positioned to understand the important role a community hospital plays in the lives of those who live and work around it," Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital said.
"People are our mission. We’re going to do our part to ensure the people of Sunbury and surrounding communities continue to have appropriate and timely access to care."
Aucker said she has been in contact with community leaders.
"We’re talking with government representatives and community leaders to determine how we can work with all of the stakeholders to fill the gaps left by the closure," she said.
"We’re working internally with clinical leaders to plan how we can accommodate increases in volumes that we are already beginning to feel. We’re talking with area ALS and BLS providers to ensure timely response to emergency calls. We’re also exploring how we might deploy Mobile Health of Evangelical to positively impact the situation."
Tom Sokola, Geisinger's chief administrative officer for the central region, said the facilities will be able to handle those impacted by the change.
“We are fortunate to be a part of strong, caring, compassionate communities with countless citizens, leaders and organizations that will work to make sure the health and well-being of our neighbors affected by the recent announcement are supported," Sokola said. "Geisinger has long cared for the people of the Central Susquehanna Valley, and we will continue to be there to make better health a reality for everyone who calls this region home. Through collaborations with local providers, EMS and community organizations along with plans to expand hours and access to primary care and walk-in clinics, we will continue to make sure our friends and neighbors in these communities have uninterrupted access to quality care close to home.”