Evidence of the wide divide between Valley Republicans and Democrats, and legislators in Washington, could not be more clear than in the immediate reactions to Wednesday afternoon's 52 to 48 vote to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, voted guilty on both impeachment counts, and said that during the Senate trial, "House managers presented substantial and persuasive evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress' investigation."
Citing the Senate Republican vote to block witness testimony, Casey said, "America deserved a fair trial. Instead, it got a cover-up."
But Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, disagreed and voted to acquit.
Toomey said on Wednesday, that "while some of President Trump’s actions were inappropriate, they did not come close to meeting the very high bar required to justify overturning the last election, removing him from office and kicking him off the ballot in an election that has already begun."
The Valley's U.S. Congressmen, both Republicans, praised the result of the trial.
“I thank the United States Senate for voting to acquit President Donald Trump," said Fred Keller, of Kreamer, who represents CD 12. "It was the only just and appropriate result from the baseless impeachment articles sent over from the House."
For over four months, Keller said, "Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the leaders of the impeachment movement needlessly divided our country as their contempt for President Trump and the people who elected him overshadowed the fact that they had no facts and no evidence on which to base their sham impeachment."
Congressman Dan Meuser, PA-9, Dallas, said that Wednesday's vote in the Senate "concludes an impeachment characterized by a lack of evidence and clear political motivation."
It was a fair trial, Meuser said. "House Democrats heard from 17 witnesses during the investigative phase and from the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, who shed light on the initial whistleblower complaint. Still, they tried to bully the Senate into calling more of their cherry-picked witnesses."
Valley politicians and residents also divided
"Democrats have shown themselves to be out of control and willing to disenfranchise the American voter in order to manipulate a coup d'état against a duly elected President," said Carolyn Conner, chair, Union County Republican Committee, on Wednesday evening. "Their behavior was that of sore losers trying to overturn an election and undermine Constitutional and legitimate processes fundamental to our representative government.
Meanwhile, Union County Democratic Chairperson Rick Thomas noted that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to break ranks. "He knew the difference between right and wrong. It is unfortunate that so many other people, especially Republicans, don't get that."
"It so far beyond the pale when it comes to Trump's behavior compared to policy differences," Thomas said. "Policy differences in politics is where one group wants to do something one way and the other side, another way. What Trump did was outright fraud. Unfortunately, this is going to happen again. If it is OK now, what's to stop Trump from doing it again this year?"
That's what Democrat Susan Ollin, of Selinsgrove, said Wednesday night, as well. "I'm disappointed, but not surprised by the vote. To me, Trump clearly was trying to find dirt on Biden and there was a quid-pro-quo. It was inappropriate behavior for any president, but apparently, Republicans think it is OK. I disagree with that kind of thinking."
But Myra Baker, 66, of Shamokin, a longtime Republican, and someone who dislikes how Trump tweets, said the impeachment of Trump was "a sham.
"I don't think what he was accused of rises to the level of an impeachable offense, where he would be removed from office," she said Wednesday night. "Let the people decide in the next election. That's how I feel about this. Like, it was a waste of taxpayer money from the start. The Senate was never going to convict him."
Let the people decide
With the impeachment trial over, Toomey noted that in November, the American people will decide for themselves whether President Trump should stay in office.
"In our democratic system, that’s the way it should be," he said. “It is my hope that Congress can now move past this extremely partisan and divisive episode and get back to working on issues that will strengthen our economy and make our communities safer.”