DANVILLE — There was a hint of fall in the air and much fan optimism at Danville Ironmen Stadium Friday night for the start of the 2019 football season, remarked Susan Amarante, one of many volunteers helping out at the gate and concession stands prior to kickoff.
As hundreds of fans filed into the stadium, there was also a remarkable celebratory atmosphere, almost like a community homecoming, Amarante said. "That is what makes coming here such an experience. You meet people, your neighbors, your friends who come out every year."
Amarante, at a concession stand, said she doesn't even get to see the game — "but I do hear it," she smiled.
By the end of a fast-paced game, Danville had squeaked out a 13-9 victory over the visiting Shikellamy Braves.
This was the first Danville football game that was streamed live on the internet (with a 4.5-second delay) using the NHFS online high school network, said Danville Area High School principal Jeremy Winn, who was at the game in the press box.
"In fact, other than last year's graduation, this is the first sporting event" streamed, Winn said. "All future home games and events here will be streamed on the service. So we'll see how it works out."
A robotic eye in the end zone follows the action. "It's all A.I.," Winn said, shrugging. "It's the way of the world."
Before the kickoff, the large home crowd — standing room only — anticipated the new season with optimism.
Kate Woodruff, a junior at the high school and a trumpet player in the band, said they had been at a two-week practice camp and were primed and ready to play four songs before kickoff— "It's a set from the 80s, including Toto's hit, Africa," she said. "I'm ready for the season to start."
Pam Burrows, a school administrator, was collecting tickets. "What a beautiful night to start the season," she said. "Thank goodness it's not in the 90s"
The crowd hollered and rooted for the home team with characteristic fervor. The first quarter went by in a blur. With lots of running plays, the game moved along swiftly, noted Don Pope, there with his son Jeff.
Don, a World War II veteran and a Sunbury resident, watched the action and reminisced about Shikellamy players he once knew or watched. "I've always enjoyed high school football," he mused, as he waited for his son, who was trying to find a parking spot.
"The spectacle of this, these boys, the love of the game," he said. "I've been going to games for many years. Seen some great games. It's good to be here with my son though ... something special about that."