High school speakers from Danville, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy will compete in the Pennsylvania High School Speech League state championship, held at Bloomsburg University today and Saturday.
“We have 10 students competing from our school,” said Victoria Ludwig, head coach of the Danville Area High School Forensics Club. “There will be more than 450 total students competing from across the state collectively.”
The Danville High team is Hannah Diehl, commentary; Abra Cotner, Congress House; Kyla Brookhart and Heidi Pena Yanes, duo interpretation; Mildred Nichols, impromptu; Collin Cummins, informative; Angela Weng, persuasive; Ella Hummel, persuasive; Lillie Whiting, poetry reading; and Gwyneth Beiter, prose reading.
Shikellamy students Kingston Jordan, Micah Shively and Jace DiPerna and Selinsgrove students Philip Gesumaria and Quinn Stanford have also qualified.
At competitions, each individual member of the team chooses a category that they would like to compete in.
The forensics team participates in three leagues: The state league, where the team has already qualified for the state tournament, The National Catholic Forensic League and the National Speech and Debate Association League.
“This team always amazes me in just how well they are able to take direction,” Ludwig said. “And how well they are able to adapt and grow as speakers. Even as people in general.”
“They all interact together like one big family,” she said. “It’s almost as if this activity is bringing them together to form this little family unit. and they wouldn’t have thought to interact with each other otherwise if they weren’t brought together like this.”
As far as strengths go, Ludwig continued, “their adaptability, their growth mindset. They are always trying to improve. Great sportsmanship and they are very hard-working. In general, they are very talented.”
The statewide qualifying tournament happened on Feb. 18 and it was held at Danville Area High School.
During tournaments, the students go through multiple rounds. The rounds consist of five to seven kids in a room, with an adult judge, who judges them based on the criteria of the category.
By the end of the day, the tabulation gives first, second and third place in each category.
“I joined speech and debate as a shy freshman new to public school and nervous about finding a place for myself,” said senior Gwyneth Beiter. “I hoped to conquer a budding fear of public speaking but soon fell in love with the activity and community. The speech community gave me a school family: bonding over early morning meets, and funny judges.
“As an upperclassman, I started attending younger students’ practices, helping the coach give feedback, and using my own experience to guide them. Sometimes I wish I could talk to that scared freshman version of myself, and show her how far we’ve come,” Beiter said.
Freshman Hannah Diehl said she has learned so many new things about herself by being in forensics. “When I joined in seventh grade, I had no idea what I was getting into! Forensics has changed my confidence in so many ways. Before I joined, I had awful public speaking skills, and I was always really nervous to get up in front of others. But as I did it more and more in this club, I grew to love it and now public speaking is one of my strongest skills and something I take pride in.”
Forensics also helped sophomore Abra Cotner with her confidence, “making me a much more educated and self-assured public speaker. In my past two years of being a member of the team, I have made friends with both my teammates and competitors from other schools. Overall, it has been a great experience that has helped me grow as a student and as a person.”
As a debater, said junior Alaina Soza, “not only has forensics taught me about philosophy and current world politics, but it’s changed me in helping me grow into a person who is confident and embraces new ideas, along with making new friends I normally wouldn’t have talked to.”
Senior Ella Hummel added that being in forensics “has not only taught me vital communication and public speaking skills, but it has also allowed me to grow my confidence. Through forensics, I have found my voice and learned how to share it with others.”