Valley student earns highest score on AP test

DANVILLE — Gwyneth Beiter, a former eighth-grade student at Saint Joseph School, recently passed the AP U.S. History exam earning a 5, which is the highest score possible.
AP is a nationally recognized program administered by The College Board in which students take college-level classes in high school and then take a standardized exam to potentially earn college credit at more than 4,000 participating colleges and universities. Because coursework at this level is not regularly taught at Saint Joseph School, Principal Kimberly Winters arranged for Gwyneth to complete the course through a College Board-approved online provider.
The AP U.S. History exam covers American history from pre-Columbian civilizations to the present day. Because of the vast amount of material that must be mastered, some colleges, like Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, award credit for two college courses to students who perform sufficiently well on the AP exam. According to the College Board’s website, a score of 5 demonstrates that the student is “extremely well qualified” in the subject being tested and is the equivalent of earning an A or A+ in an introductory-level college course.
Gwyneth’s score of 5 puts her in the top 12 percent of more than 200,000 students nationwide who took this year’s exam and will be eligible for credit at almost any college.
Although most high schools in the region offer at least some AP courses, Winters said she believed this to be a first for a middle school student anywhere in the Susquehanna Valley.
Saint Joseph School is a Middle States Accredited K-8 Catholic School in Danville.
Gwyneth Beiter, who graduated from Saint Joseph’s in June, attends Danville Area High School.