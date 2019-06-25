VALLEY TWP. — Byron and Joyce Roth celebrated part of their 70th wedding anniversary by returning to where they started their lives together.
Along with some family members, they visited the church where they were married on June 25, 1949. The church was Christ Lutheran Church at the time, but now is another denomination, Byron said.
They also observed their anniversary Tuesday with a dinner with family.
Although they went to different schools, the Drums area natives knew each other before they went to Saturday night movies for the public shown by Byron's aunt and uncle in a grade school in Sybertsville.
"We started going to the movies together," Joyce said. Byron said they showed cowboy movies.
"We would sit together in the desks in the school and got to know one another better," Joyce said.
Byron worked for his dad's farm before being drafted into the Army from 1955-57 and serving in Germany.
After that, he was assigned as director of the soil conservation service, where he worked with farmers, in Pine Grove for 10 years.
He then served as director of Montour's County Soil Conservation Service for 18 years.
They bought their home in Valley Township and completedly renovated it before they moved in. The Roths have lived in the township for 50 years.
"We always got along good," Joyce said, adding she didn't have any secret to a marriage lasting 70 years.
She is retired from working in the cafeteria of the former Diehl School for a number of years.
Byron is 91 and Joyce is 89.
They have three sons — Byron Jr. of Danville, David of Lakewood, and Allen, of Pagosa Springs, Colo. They also have eight grandhildren and nine great-grandchildren.