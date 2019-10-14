VALLEY TWP. — The vice chairman of the Valley Township supervisors said he has been trying to do something about the Days Inn eyesore for three years.
"I tried to get proceedings to get it at least condemned, but ran into obstacles with the board. We need to move to get something done and yes it's going to cost us some money. It's a safety and security issue for the municipality and it needs to be resolved," Walt Rupert told the township supervisors at their meeting last week.
He said he didn't know what the next step was, but said the township could force the owner of the inn, at 50 Sheraton Road, to do something.
He asked township zoning officer Fred Shappell to contact Matt Witmer, of Building Inspectors Underwriters, which handles building permits in the township, to see what can be done.
Shappell said there are ways to start the process. He said the the township would first need to start running a paper trail.
Supervisor Chairman Gary Derr said the township has been unable to reach the inn owner.
Former township solicitor Robert Buehner Jr. told the supervisors in April 2018 that he sent a notice to Hadden LLC asking the company to obtain a permit to demolish the deteriorating inn that has been closed for several years. He said an address in Edison, N.J., he obtained from the tax assessment office appeared to be for an apartment building near Manhattan.
Rupert said the township could act in absentia after an owner fails to answer a registered letter.
"There certainly has to be a process. The goal is removal of the problem or repair of the problem," he said.
He said there is a lot of information out there to help townships and grants that the township may be able to obtain.
Supervisor Mike Kull said a number of people are hoping to develop the property. "We have never had the kind of interest in those properties like we have now," he said.
He said an individual wants to buy the former Days Inn and develop it. He said the individual claims to almost have a done deal for a couple of properties in the township. "The perfect solution is if a private investor will redevelop it," Kull said. He didn't know when that would happen.
"I don't see any harm in being prepared," Rupert said.
Township Secretary Judy Achy said she got a call from people who live near the Days Inn who were concerned about people trespassing at the inn. She suggested they contact the state police.
Shappell said the Days Inn is up to date on its real estate taxes.
He said he also gets complaints from out-of-state residents who have stayed at certain motels and hotels in the area about the conditions of those facilities.
In other business, the supervisors:
Approved a conditional use application submitted by Betty Yoder, of 162 Liberty Valley Township, to use her property as single family detached dwellings in a neighborhood commercial district. She and two family members attended a public hearing on the proposal before the supervisors meeting.
Awarded a contract to a sole bidder Meckley's Limestone Products for $25,011 for a dirt and gravel project on Brookside Drive. The township will provide labor as its in-kind service for the grant-funded project.
Judi West, chairwoman of the township municipal authority, said the authority will be honoring authority executive director Steve Traub, who retired.