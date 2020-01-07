VALLEY TWP. — Valley Township supervisors decided not to pursue action against the Days Inn since Montour County is asking a judge to appoint a conservator to handle the blighted property.
The supervisors did say Monday night they will continue to work on two inns, also at the Danville exit of Interstate 80, where they have received complaints about their conditions.
They plan to contact Matt Witmer, who oversees the uniform building code in the township, to set up inspections of the Super 8 Motel and the Quality Inn.
The commissioners voted Monday to ask President Judge Thomas James to appoint economic development entity DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) as the conservator under Corporate Blight Act 135. A conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the county has been researching for months whether it could take action on the blighted condition of the inn, the former Sheraton Inn, at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township. "We had gone back and forth as to whether it was the township, the school district or the county and last week received notice from Sen. (John) Gordner's office the county is allowed to do this as a municipality under the act," he said.
County Solicitor Robert Marks Sr. will prepare a petition to present to the court asking that DRIVE be appointed. Holdren said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman would then "have the ball and move forward." He said one of the steps they need to take is notifying the inn owner. The commissioners said the taxes on the property have been kept up to date.
Marks said the inn, where people were trespassing and posting videos of it on YouTube, is uninhabitable.
He expects the court petition to be prepared in about a week and a half. After that, Judge James would schedule a hearing on the request.
Valley Township Secretary Judy Achy said Supervisor Mike Kull and township zoning officer Fred Shappell met with the owner of the three motels. She sent three registered letters about inspections. The letter mailed concerning the Days Inn was marked undelivereable and returned to the township.
At their November meeting, the supervisors directed an inspector visit the three inns including the Super 8 Motel that was the scene of a Sept. 26 murder, because of complaints of disrepair.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, faces criminal homicide charges for shooting and killing Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 in September.
Shappell previously said the inspections would be of no charge to the township and were included with services provided to the township.
At their reorganizational meeting Monday, the supervisors re-elected Gary Derr as chairman and Walt Rupert as vice chairman.
They approved 50-cent-per-hour raises for the road foreman and equipment operator and a 2.5 percent increase for the laborer and clerical and zoning employees.