Valley Township officials have paid $3,600 after failing to submit a state application on time for a sewer work permit.
The township was required to submit a permit application for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4 program) to the state Department of Environmental Protection in 2017 when a new permit cycle brought several municipalities in the Danville-Berwick-Bloomsburg Urbanized Area into the program for the first time, said Megan Lehman, DEP environmental community relations specialist.
Township Supervisor Mike Kull said Wednesday the fine the township paid was a late fee and will be deducted from money the township would have paid its former engineer to do the MS4-related work.
He said the township submitted an application to DEP the end of May or early June and awaits DEP's decision.
Lehman said $3,600 has been paid for failing to meet initial and extended deadlines.
The MS4 program is a federal program administered by DEP under the Clean Water Act pertaining to stormwater runoff, Lehman said.
Kull said the program would involve installing filters and what are known as rain gardens using plants that absorb water. The area affected would include part of Mausdale, a strip along Route 642 and Eister Loop, he said.
He said the work, aimed at reducing pollutants in Mahoning Creek, would be done during a five-year period and designated areas based on population density.
DEP determined the township was designated as a small MS4 because of an urbanized area in the township, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, Thomas Randis, environmental program manager for the clean water program, wrote in a letter to the township.