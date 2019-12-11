VALLEY TWP. — Valley Township will have to seek warrants to enter and inspect two hotels because the owners didn't respond to certified letters, township Zoning Officer Fred Shappell told the supervisors Wednesday night.
Shappell said the Super 8 and Days Inn owners didn't submit return receipts for letters requesting inspections sent by the township. The deadline for them to respond expired as of Dec. 6.
He said the owner of the Quality Inn responded that they would welcome a visit.
At their November meeting, the supervisors directed that an inspector visit the three inns including the Super 8 Motel that was the scene of a Sept. 26 murder, because of complaints of disrepair. The inns are all located at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
Matt Witmer, who oversees the uniform code in the township, told Shappell the township would have to seek the warrants from the district judge's office. Shappell said he would contact township solicitor Barry Lewis about the warrants.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, faces criminal homicide charges for shooting and killing Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 in September.
Shappell told the supervisors the inspections could not be done until after Jan. 1.
He previously said he spoke with Witmer, who said the inspections would be of no charge to the township and is included with services provided to the township.
The Days Inn has been closed for several years and has become an eyesore.
Supervisor Mike Kull spoke about the closed Dutch Pantry Restaurant, also at the exit. He said the owners intend to redevelop the property.
The supervisors also heard from Bill Swanick, of HRG engineers, and John Kerschner, vice president of Fine Line Homes, that plans a 24-lot housing development along Meadowbrook Road.
Swanick said a hydrology study has been completed that shows wells from the homes would not impact surrounding properties if all the wells in the development were being drawn at the same time.
The supervisors previously gave conditional approval for the project. The developer needs to submit some additional documents to be approved by Lewis, Kull said.
Taxes to stay the same
The supervisors also approved the 2020 budget with taxes remaining the same.
Taxes total .454 mill, including .265 mill for the general fund, .164 mill for the fire fund and .025 mill for the equipment fund.
The general fund totals $672,625, state liquid fuels reimbursements are projected at $152,000, the fire fund totals $27,300 and the equipment fund totals $5,200.