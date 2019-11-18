VALLEY TWP. — Taxes are expected to remain the same in 2020 in Valley Township.
Taxes total .454 mill, including .265 mill for the general fund, .164 mill for the fire fund and .025 mill for the equipment fund.
The general fund totals $672,625, state liquid fuels reimbursements are projected at $152,000, the fire fund totals $27,300 and the equipment fund totals $5,200.
The budget is available for inspection by appointment only by calling township Secretary Judy Achy at 570-275-2544.
The township supervisors plan to adopt the budget at their meeting Dec. 11.