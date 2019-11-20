DANVILLE — Anyone who doesn't think vaping is a problem in the Danville district should talk with school officials.
When high school students are honest, they say 60 to 70 percent have tried it or use it on a daily basis, high school Principal Jeremy Winn said Wednesday night during a panel discussion hosted by the high school, United in Recovery of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and Evangelical Community Hospital. He and other panelists spoke to a group of about 20.
Mike Maize, interventional specialist at the high school and middle schools, said students are using juuls, e-cigarettes and substances because they don't feel well. "This has never hit me like this has this year. Things are out of control," he said.
He said they should start to look at how students get started with this in second and third grades. "This is a nervous society and changing the culture is the hardest thing," he said.
"Kids will use anything to feel better," high school guidance counselor Gary Grozier said. He said what students are using now is a gateway to other things.
Maize said if e-cigarettes are banned, then "it goes underground and gets dirtier."
Dr. Perry Meadows, of Geisinger Health Plan, said nicotine in these devices provides the same reward and reinforcement as opiates and cocaine with the user wanting more and more.
Grozier said kids won't smoke cigarettes because they are marketed that it's dirty and will kill them.
Vaping creates a much bigger and longer-lasting problem and alters their lives forever, Maize said.
Ann Dzwonchyk, of Evangelical's wellness program, said she has presented programs on vaping for students as young as kindergarten. She has spoken at Shamokin Middle School and to seventh through 12th grade students at Mount Carmel.
Meadows said it isn't unusual for kids to smoke four, five and six juul pods a day. That much nicotine runs the risk of a seizure, she said. A single juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Dental hygienist Jennifer Campbell said vaping causes rampant decay and 95 percent of kids she sees wear braces that parents have invested thousands of dollars in. "It's like cotton candy sticking to braces," she said of decaying enamel, the hardest substance in the body.
Danville Area High School nurse Carla Raup said the effects of vaping on students will be a lifelong challenge.
Dzwonchyk said kids can't wrap their heads around the billion-dollar vaping industry being bad for them.
Grozier said the school teaches coping skills, but should probably start doing so at a younger age.
Maize said life skills used to be taught at home but kids are stressed and coming from stressed families.
Sheila Parker, of Evangelical's health and wellness program, said everyone has to work collectively. "It is people trying to escape reality and we have to get everyone on the same page," she said.
Winn said he remembers when his dad underwent open heart surgery at age 41 after smoking cigarettes. At that time, people knew cigarettes could kill them and cigarettes are still a problem.
He said the district has been aware of the juuling problem for three years and it won't be fixed today.
Maize said he hoped parents will talk to their kids about how to feel better without using substances.