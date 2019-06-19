DANVILLE — Six animatronic dinosaurs will be part of the parade celebrating the 100th birthday of the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 of the Danville American Legion.
Mackenzie Wertman, owner of Pennsylvania Dinosaurs of the Danville area, said at Wednesday night's parade committee meeting that she plans to have at least six of her dinosaurs in the parade. They will include Romeo, Piper, Luci, Raven, Vader and Jasper. Vader had been in Florida with her while she was enrolled at Sail University, where she received a degree in May in film for creative writing and entertainment.
She will be returning to Pennsylvania soon and will be home for a few months.
Wertman said the dinosaurs will be at Cole's Hardware for a block party following the parade.
The parade July 20 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the post in 1919. The Danville organization was the 40th post founded in 1919 in Pennsylvania.
Starting at 5 p.m., the parade will feature numerous military vehicles and veterans groups, including the Danville Legion Honor Guard, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary. The parade forms at Paper Magic, off East Market Street, and proceeds along East Market, Mill and Lower Mulberry streets, where it will disband for a block party at Cole's Hardware, on Ferry Street.
Parade committee Chairwoman Jane VonBlohn said other military entries will include the Benton Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard, the Berwick VFW honor guard, the Nescopeck VFW honor guard, the Catawissa VFW honor guard and the Susquehanna Valley Marines honor guard.
Heeter's ice cream truck will be in the parade along with represenatives from 32 sheriff offices across the state, the Vietnam Veterans Post 30 of Schuylkill Haven and a Montour County fish derby float. Vintage Knolls Senior Living plans to bring veterans to ride in the parade, she said.
The Danville Legion Auxiliary will enter a float as will the Sons of the American Legion from the Danville organization.
Officials riding in cars will include mayors of Washingtonville, Danville and Riverside, state Rep. Kurt Masser, the Montour County commissioners and Mahoning Township supervisors.
Kevin Pursel, Legion senior vice commander, said the Legion honor guard, which will lead the parade, will enter a float that will be a replica of the wall in memory of veterans at the Legion.
VonBlohn said police from Danville and Mahoning expect to participate along with antique tractors; Service 1st Federal Credit Union and its mascot, Smokey Bear; the Danville Elks with a drug awareness trailer; a Legion motorcycle group; the Danville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post; the Military Order of the Purple Heart; the Ronald McDonald House; the Catawissa American Legion with a float; the Columbia County Posse of horses; Hunts for Healing; Hunt of a Lifetime; the Salamanders DJ Show and Karaoke with a musical float; Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors; a submarine on a trailer; a helicopter on a trailer; Corvettes; classic cars; and a Knoebels Amusement Resort float.
Committee member Deanna Force hopes the Milton Community Band can participate.
Bands will include the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division Infantry Band from Torrance and the Penn York Highlanders bagpipe band.
Committee member Dawn Koons-Gill is working on getting other bands to join the parade.
VonBlohn said veterans are invited to participate. Anyone who wants to take part can call her at 570-275-4863.
The Legion is selling commemorative items, which include coffee mugs, beer mugs, license plates, T-shirts and hats.