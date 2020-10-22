Veteran honored for 11 years as service officer
DANVILLE —Air Force veteran Doug Resseguie, of Danville, was recently honored by the Danville VFW Post 298, for his 11 years of service as the Montour County Veterans Service Officer.
“Doug was able to assist our veterans and actually brought the office to a whole new level of professionalism,” said Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, on Wednesday afternoon. “He has really been able to assist our veterans in getting the money and the services that they have earned for their sacrifice to our country.”
Resseguie was a tail-gunner in the Air Force, noted Timothy Egan, Senior Vice Commander, Danville, VFW, on Tuesday. “And he’s a proud member of the Gunner’s Association.
During his time as Veterans Service Officer, “Doug helped hundreds of veterans obtain needed services and documentation,” Egan said.
The VFW recognized Resseguie “for his immense contributions to not only veterans but also has been a valuable member of the local community. Both for veterans and civilians as well.”
Resseguie has been “a driving force” in organizing many Veterans Day and Memorial Day events and services. “Especially before the pandemic, when we were able to do more. He put a lot of effort in organizing the Memorial Day parade,” Egan said.
He was an “all-around good guy,” Egan continued, “and he was really into his work.”
“All our local veterans wish Doug the very best in his future endeavors and thank him for his efforts on our behalf,” Egan said.