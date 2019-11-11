DANVILLE — Danville Middle School students tried on authentic gear from Vietnam on Veterans Day.
Bob Smith, of Berwick, who enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-70, helped students into Army and Viet Cong uniforms. Chris Davis, of Nescopeck, who served with the Marines from 1980 through 2011 and during Operation Desert Storm, assisted Smith.
Smith showed original gear, including sandals Vietnam fighters wore. "They were farmers by day and soldiers at night," he said during a Veterans Day program Monday featuring veterans from Montour and Columbia counties who spoke to students.
Wyatt Shultz, 12, tried on an American soldier's uniform that Smith said contained 100 pounds of equipment.
Seventh-grader Naveah Seabrok, 12, tried on a Viet Cong outfit.
Smith showed an original can of bug repellent and said soldiers would put a towel around their face to keep out the many mosquitoes at night. He said the original soldier's boots he had were never used and contain a steel plate.
He brought reproductions of booby traps used, such as one called a "two stepper." A snake was put inside the trap and "two steps and you were dead. We didn't touch anything. We let the engineers do it," Smith said.
"We're all brothers," said Smith, including veterans who were present Monday and served during different wars. He said he was wounded twice, but was sent back to duty.
Davis said during Desert Storm there were two to three days he couldn't see the sun because of the burning oil fields. He said his uniform was covered with droplets of oil.
Dick Donald, who served during World War II with the Navy, spoke about spending time aboard destroyer escort USS Melvin R. Nawman and seeing kamikaze Japanese pilots and Japanese submarines. After a nearby aircraft carrier was attacked, he said he could see survivors and jumped into the ocean to save sailors. "I would rescue a sailor, hand him off and swim back," he said. "I was scared. God I was scared," said Donald, who is a retired Bloomsburg University mathematics professor.
He remembers seeing a very young man hanging from the anchor of the aircraft carrier and a huge spotlight shone on him. "He was screaming back 'I can't swim,'" Donald said. He recalled seeing the stern of that ship going down with that man stilling clinging to the anchor. "That's what causes my nightmares," he said.
Donald also witnessed Marines raise the American flag at Iwo Jima in 1945. "The sun was never brighter," he said.
He said the heat was unbearable and the beach was scattered with bodies. "Up until that time, we were losing the battle. The Marines took off their helmets and we started blowing our whistles," he said of the 500-plus ships.
He was part of six Pacific invasions during World War II. The sonarman who searched for enemy submarines also served on the destroyer USS Richard E. Kraus during the Korean War.
Donald surprised his family after being discharged following WWII and found his mother home alone. "That was the first time I realized I should have stayed in the Navy. I was highly successful there," he said. At that time, he said he and other returning soldiers needed help but there wasn't any.
Veteran speakers included Doug Resseguie, Darrly Purnell, Bob Barnhart, Dave Callahan, Richard Bower, Gary Reichenbach, Grantz Fritz, Mike Hughes, Debbie Bausch, Dean VonBlohn, Dave Brown, Bill McCarthy, Steve Bennick, John Thomas, Ron Flick, Judy Elliot, Kathy Smith, Eugene Derr, Barry Rothery, Phillip Resseguie, George Pfiffer, John Tryshock, Charlie Brooking and Terry Martz.
The program, organized by student council adviser Samantha Simatos, included an assembly before veterans spoke to classes. Richard Bower, who served as a hull tech 2nd class petty officer from Millville, was guest speaker. His daughter, Lindsay Weaver, teaches sixth grade at the school.
Bower said he joined the Navy when he was 28 and the Merchant Marines when he was 20. He said, "It was the best decision I ever made in my life." He got to travel and was stationed in California. He was diagnosed with cancer and spent a long time in a hospital. While serving with the Navy, he met Weaver's mother, whose husband had been killed in an accident. A former fireman with the Navy, Bower adopted Weaver.
Also participating in the program were Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts posting and retiring the flags, middle school singers, seventh-grader Kenzie King, sixth-grader Thea Sommer, seventh-grader Marleigh Davis, sixth-grader Elias Boyd and seventh-grader Ezerina Kasanju.